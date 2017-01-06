Long Island Mother Back In Court On Charges She Assaulted Middle School Math Teacher

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island parent was back in court Friday, after being accused of attacking a Nassau County math teacher.
Catherine Lang-Englehardt testified, and described the assault that Annika McKenzie was accused of committing in April of 2015.
Prosecutors said McKenzie confronted the teacher in the hallway of Alverta B. Grey-Schultz Middle School in Hempstead, and put her in a chokehold before slamming her to the ground.
McKenxie’s attorney claims his client was defending her daughter, saying the teacher roughed her up with a lacrosse stick after the girl misbehaved.
The teacher testified that never happened.