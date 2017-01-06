NYPD To Take Over Security At New York City Homeless Shelters

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is taking its crime-fighting strategies to the Department of Homeless Services.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, the Police Department announced Friday that it will permanently oversee security at city shelters.

Many now living in homeless shelters find them dangerous. Homeless New Yorker Owen Jackson said he would rather stay on the streets than live in a shelter.

“I said, ‘Not that one, nope!’” Jackson said of one shelter he was advised to stay at.

Such sentiments are exactly what the city is hoping to change. Officials said the NYPD will now permanently manage security at shelters within the Department of Homeless Services.

“This is an important step forward in enhancing security and safety for New Yorkers in our shelter system,” said Human Resources Administration and Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks.

Previously, the Department of Homeless Services managed its own peace officers. But now, they will be overseen by an NYPD management team.

The NYPD has already trained more than 700 peace officers on practices such as searching for weapons, understanding mental illness, and crisis management, among other skills.

“How to better utilize their non-lethal weapons, when it comes to OC spray and Tasers” are among the skills, said NYPD Deputy Chief Edward Thompson.

The NYPD has been working with DHS on the effort since last March, when Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered a complete security review.

That came after 62-year-old former schoolteacher Deven Black was murdered at the Boulevard Homeless Shelter in East Harlem, allegedly at the hands of his roommate, Anthony White, 21.

James Murphy lives in the Boulevard shelter now, and said he feels safe with security tight. He said he welcomes the NYPD playing more of a role across the system.

“It’s a very good idea,” Murphy said. “You don’t want anyone getting hurt or dying in there anymore.”

The NYPD could not point to specific statistics, but said over the last several months, there has been an increase in the number of arrests – which has led to a decrease in the number of violent incidents at city shelters.

The union representing DHS peace officers said it welcomes better supervision and training, but wants peace officers armed if they are transferring prisoners to shelters.