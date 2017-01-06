Man Allegedly Punches 2 Women, Makes Anti-Indian Remarks In Queens Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a 28-year-old man who they said hurled slurs and punches at women on two separate occasions in Queens.
On Dec. 8, Sherlock Arana allegedly made anti-Indian remarks and punched an 18-year-old woman inside the A train’s 88th Street subway station in Ozone Park.
Arana also insulted a 30-year-old woman and punched her in the back of the head Thursday at a station in Jamaica, police said. He allegedly attacked her after she refused his offer to swipe her into the system in exchange for cash.
Police say Arana is 6-feet tall, about 200 pounds and has a skin condition on his face. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.