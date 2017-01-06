Does Cursing More Make You More Honest? Yes, Study Finds

CBS Local – Honesty is a very good thing, actually a very great thing. Regularly calling upon an unfiltered, curse-laden set of adjectives, though, especially considering each setting, is considered to be not a very good thing. Definitely not a very great thing. But a new study found that they’re tied together as cursing is proportionate to honesty.

It’s reasonably simple in the general sense. Who’s ever said “*bleep* you” without it being covered, unabashed, in honesty?

Scientists from the University of Cambridge tried both a more intimate, smaller sample size of 276 people then a larger sample of 74,000 via Facebook came to the same conclusion for each that the more you curse, the more likely you are to be an honest person.

In the smaller sample, the participants were asked how often they say or write curse words then asked them for their honesty in answering questions, blaming others, cheating on games and taking advantage of others.

“There are two ways of looking at it. You might think if someone is swearing a lot, this is a negative social behavior,” David Stillwell, co-author of the study, told the Daily Mail. “On the other hand, they are not filtering their language so they are probably also not putting their stories about what is going on through similar filters which might turn them into untruths.”