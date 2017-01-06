President-Elect Trump, Schwarzenegger Trade Tweets Over ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Ratings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump taunted Arnold Schwarzenegger Friday for bringing in low ratings in a spinoff of Trump’s old reality television show, “Celebrity Apprentice.”

Schwarzenegger is hosting “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” in which Trump retains a producing stake. In a tweet, Trump refers to himself as a “ratings machine” and says Schwarzenegger “got ‘swamped”’ by comparison.

“So much for being a movie star,” Trump said, adding “now compare him to my season 1.”

Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Trump added: "But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," referring to Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich and Democrat Hillary Clinton, who both ran against him.

Schwarzenegger is a moderate Republican who said in October that he wouldn’t vote for Trump, calling it a choice of “your country over your party.”

The former California governor later responded to the president-elect on Twitter, saying Trump should work as hard to represent all Americans as he did for TV ratings.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work,” he tweeted at Trump.

I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

"I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings," Schwarzenegger said in another tweet.

He also quoted President Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”

Please study this quote from Lincoln's inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you. pic.twitter.com/QRoOFTZfQ9 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 6, 2017

“It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you,” he said.

