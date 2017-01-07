Bronx Woman Shot And Killed Believed To Be Innocent Bystander

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman shot and killed in the Bronx Friday evening was not the intended target, according to authorities.
Police responded to reports of an assault at 2012 Boston Rd. just after 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival they discovered Cindy Diaz, 48, with gunshot wounds to the torso and arm.
Medics rushed Diaz to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another male victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Diaz was walking from a nearby train station when she was shot, according to authorities.