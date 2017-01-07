Prisoner Who Escaped Police Custody Arrested At Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner who had escaped police custody last month was arrested Saturday morning at Penn Station, according to police.

Daniel Ortiz, 31, was taken into custody without incident around 7:10 a.m. after MTA police noticed someone fitting the description of the prisoner who got away Dec. 29 while in custody at Lenox Hill Healthplex at Seventh Avenue and West 12th Street.

Ortiz was originally arrested for allegedly stealing from Macy’s in Herald Square. He was brought to the hospital by Officer Albert Belcher, of Midtown South, to be treated for what Ortiz claimed were stab wounds, sources said.

The day of his escape, Ortiz was handcuffed behind his back and his legs were shackled when he was brought to the emergency room, sources said. One of the shackles was removed at the request of hospital staff for treatment, and Ortiz was then cuffed by his right hand to the bed, according to sources.

The room he was in had a back door, which was believed to be locked, sources said.

After reviewing video, police discovered Belcher was on his cell phone and had walked out of view of Ortiz for four minutes, sources said.

When Belcher returned, there was no trace of Ortiz except for a shirt and handcuffs that were left behind on the bed, sources said. He somehow managed to slip away, and was last seen entering the 1, 2, 3 subway station at West 14th Street and Seventh Avenue, sources said.

Belcher, who has been on the force since July 2011, has been suspended for failure to safeguard a hospitalized prisoner, sources said.

Ortiz has 16 prior arrests on burglary, assault and other charges, sources said. He is currently facing escape charges.