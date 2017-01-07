Islanders Fall Short To Colorado 2-1 In Overtime

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored 4:43 into overtime, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their first win at home in more than seven weeks.

MacKinnon also assisted on Gabriel Landeskog’s first-period goal, and Calvin Pickard finished with 35 saves for Colorado.

It was the Avalanche’s first home win since Nov. 14. They had lost 10 of 11 overall, with their only victory in the last four weeks coming in Chicago on Dec. 23.

The Avalanche held the Islanders in check after the last three visiting teams scored six times each at Pepsi Center. Johnny Boychuk had New York’s only goal, and Thomas Greiss made 37 stops.

Landeskog put Colorado in front 6:06 into the game and it stayed that way until Boychuk tied it on a 5-on-3 power play at 17:34 of the second.

MacKinnon ended Colorado’s home futility with a power-play score for his 10th goal of the season.

FIRST TO LAST

Matt Nieto began the week with division-leading San Jose and finished it off with one of the worst teams in the NHL. He was claimed off waivers by Colorado.

Nieto delivered a big hit on his first shift with the Avalanche and then was awarded a penalty shot late in the first. Greiss made the glove save, but Nieto gave the struggling Avalanche a jolt after having just two assists in 16 games with the Sharks.

“I don’t think this is a bad team,” Nieto said. “There’s a lot of talented guys in this room. A lot of young talent and it’s just a matter of being able to put a couple of wins together. We can definitely do it.”

Nieto finished with four shots in 17:29 of ice time.

