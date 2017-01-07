Long Island Animal Rescue To Receive Funding For Feral Cat Problem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One Long Island community is launching a new program to take on its worsening feral cat problem.
As WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs reports, Glen Cove Animal Rescue will receive an extra thousand dollars a month to catch and neuter feral cats.
City officials say they are trying to be proactive with the worsening issue. One resident believes the problem is largely unnoticed.
“I don’t think people are aware to be honest with you,” she said. “I think they are like me. They think they’re cute. They’re just roaming around so I’ll give them a bowl of food.”
Once neutered, the cats will be returned to the area where they were caught.
© 2017 CBS Local Digital Media