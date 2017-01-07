New York Democratic Lawmakers Rally To Defend Obamacare

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of New York’s Congressional delegation joined healthcare providers and advocacy groups at a rally Saturday opposing Republican efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act.

Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries was joined by three of his House colleagues and warned of a nightmare scenario of 30 million Americans unable to afford healthcare.

“The child who was born with Crohn’s disease or sickle cell anemia could be denied healthcare coverage throughout their life because of a pre-existing condition,” he said.

Republicans have promised a quick repeal of Obamacare, but Representative Nydia Velasquez says Democrats won’t go down without a fight.

“Congressional Republicans are playing politics with millions of American’s healthcare,” she said.

As WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron reported, Velasquez and her colleagues say the Republican plan would also cut Medicare and Medicaid benefits in addition to driving up costs on coverage and prescription drugs.

Representative Yvette Clarke drew laughter when she held up a piece of blank paper and described it as the Republican replacement for Obamacare.

“It’s nothing, it’s nothing,” she said above the chorus of chuckles.

She added that the crisis would be worse in rural areas, ironically where the president-elect has his strongest support.

© 2017 CBS Local Digital Media