Sources: 7-Month-Old Staten Island Boy Brought To Hospital With Bruises Dies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 7-month-old Staten Island boy who was brought to Lutheran Hospital with bruising around his body.
Authorities have identified the boy as Dameen Mohammed.
Mohammed’s mother and grandmother brought him to the hospital Saturday morning. Staff members called police after they noticed trauma on the 7-month-old’s body, according to sources.
The baby — who was unconscious and unresponsive — was pronounced dead by the time police arrived at the hospital.
Sources tell CBS2 that the child’s mother took him to the grandmother’s house in Brooklyn first, before going to the hospital.
The mother and grandmother are speaking with police to determine what happened, according to sources.
In a statement to CBS2, a spokesperson for the Administration for Children’s Services says they are “saddened by this troubling news and are investigating the circumstances leading to this fatality, along with the NYPD.”
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the child’s cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.