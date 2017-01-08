1/8 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! Bundle up folks ’cause it’s FRIGID outside! Temps are in the single digits & teens this morning for all, with some wind chills near 0! It’ll be a brighter day, but still very cold and with gusty winds of 35-40 mph. So despite some sunshine, it’ll feel like the teens during the day. There will also be a few flurries from time to time.
Tomorrow will be another very cold day with sunshine and temps in the mid & upper 20s, along with a brisk breeze. Tuesday is warmer with temps around 40 degrees…but there will be more clouds and an evening rain chance. Wednesday looks super mild with temps in the low & mid 50s – but staying damp with rain likely.
Enjoy the rest of the weekend and stay warm!