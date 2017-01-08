Caught On Video: Men Try To Rob Brooklyn Barbershop At Gunpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for two men wanted in connection to an attempted gunpoint robbery of a barbershop in Brooklyn earlier this week.
Surveillance video captured the two men entering the store on Nostrand Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Police say one of the men drew his gun and demanded money, while the other tried robbing a 44-year-old employee of his gold chain.
The worker fought back and the two suspects ran off empty-handed.
The employee, a man, sustained minor injures, but refused medical attention, police say.
Police describe the suspects as men in their early 20s. Surveillance video of the incident can be viewed by clicking on the video above.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.