Woman Tells Police She Was Raped By Cab Driver In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a male cab driver accused of raping a 29-year-old woman in Brooklyn on Saturday night.
According to police, the cab driver pulled a knife out on the woman and demanded cash after driving her to her home in Sunset Park at around 3 a.m.
After the woman handed over her money, the woman told police the man went to the back seat of the vehicle and raped the woman before fleeing the scene.
Following the incident, police say the woman walked to the 68th Precinct and reported the attack. She was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Police say the man is between 20-25 years old and was driving a red mini-van at the time of the incident.
An investigation is ongoing.