Residents Frustrated With City’s Cleanup In Wake Of Weekend Winter Storm

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday’s winter blast delivered the most snow Tri-State residents have seen this season. Many in our area are criticizing the cleanup in the five boroughs.

Most streets saw plows early and often, but as CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, some streets like Croton Avenue in Staten Island didn’t see a snow plow until late Sunday afternoon.

Residents who live on the dead-end street say their countless complaints to 311 seemed to fall on deaf ears.

“It’s icy and very dangerous for us,” said one woman.

“Very frustrating, it’s annoying,” resident Cathy Flemming said. “I pay my taxes, and it’s dangerous.

Plows finally arrived late Sunday afternoon, but City Councilman Rory Lancman of Queens says he feels the Department of Sanitation’s cleanup plan is flawed — including it’s GPS mapping system that shows where plows have been.

Last night, Lancman posted videos of streets he says the Sanitation Department marked as plowed but weren’t.

In a statement received Sunday night, the sanitation department said “parts of NYC received 7 inches of snow which caused the department to dedicate additional time to critical routes before going into the cul-de-sacs, dead-ends, and smaller streets.”

“The department is continuing to address existing snow conditions across citywide and refreezing conditions due to the extreme cold temperatures,” the statement added.

The sanitation commissioner encouraged New Yorkers to call 311 if their street is still snow covered.