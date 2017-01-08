Police Search For Three Suspects Wanted For Robbing Elderly Bronx Man

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three individuals wanted in connection to a Friday robbery in the Bronx.
The individuals approached the 83-year-old male victim on Macombs Road around 9:00 p.m., according to police. They proceeded to punch and kick him before stealing his wallet — which contained $240 in cash and several credit cards.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police describe the three suspects as black males between 5’6″ and 5’8″ wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts and light colored sweat pants.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).