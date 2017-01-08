Sources: Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting Suspect Picked Location At Random

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Law enforcement sources have told CBS2 that Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago-Ruiz picked the Florida airport at random and did not have any prior linkage to that airport.

Suspected Fort Lauderdale Shooter Esteban Santiago-Ruiz: Five Fast Facts

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported from Fort Lauderdale, the shooting was reported just before 1 p.m. Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which is used by Delta Airlines and Air Canada.

Five people were killed, and six more were injured.

Santiago was arrested without incident after the shooting and was in police custody Friday night. Sources said there was no nexus to terrorism with the shooter, but terrorism has not been ruled out as a motive.

Santiago-Ruiz, 26, was born in New Jersey, law enforcement sources told CBS News. Santiago-Ruiz spent most of his time in Puerto Rico before going to Anchorage, Alaska.

Sources told CBS News a man meeting Santiago-Ruiz’s description, and who is believed to have been Santiago-Ruiz, walked into FBI offices in Anchorage two months ago and said the government was forcing him to watch ISIS videos. Agents were apparently so concerned about him they took him to a mental health facility, CBS News’ Scott Pelley reported.

Sources also told CBS2 the 9mm handgun Santiago-Ruiz had when he walked into the FBI office in Anchorage is the same weapon he allegedly used in the Fort Lauderdale attack.

Sources say the investigation into the incident is still in its early stages and officials are looking to speak to anyone who may have known or been in contact with Santiago before the attack.

Investigators are also reviewing Santiago’s communication and financial records.

Santiago-Ruiz will be charged federally and is expected to appear in court in South Florida on Monday.