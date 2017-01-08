Golden Globes 2017 Predictions: Who Will Win Top Honors Tonight?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s Hollywood’s favorite time of the year.
Award season kicks off Sunday with the Golden Globes, with several major productions facing off for top nods ahead of the Oscars.
Mike Hogan, digital director of Vanity Fair, stopped by CBS2 with their predictions for the big night.
Check out some of the nominees below, and click on the video above for the full interview.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
– “Hacksaw Ridge”
– “Hell Or High Water”
– “Lion”
– “Manchester By The Sea”
– “Moonlight”
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
– “20th Century Women”
– “Deadpool”
– “Florence Foster Jenkins”
– “La La Land”
– “Sing Street”
Best Actress, Drama
– Amy Adams, “Arrival”
– Jessica Chastain, “Miss Sloane”
– Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”
– Ruth Negga, “Loving”
– Natalie Portman, “Jackie”
Best Actor, Drama
– Casey Affleck, “Manchester By The Sea”
– Joel Edgerton, “Loving”
– Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”
– Viggio Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”
– Denzel Washington, “Fences”
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
– “Annette Bening, “20th Century Women”
– Lily Collins, “Rules Don’t Apply”
– Hailee Steinfeld, “The Edge Of Seventeen”
– Emma Stone, “La La Land”
– Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Best Actor, Musical Or Comedy
– Colin Farrell, “The Lobster”
– Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”
– Hugh Grant, “Florence Foster Jenkins”
– Jonah Hill, “War Dogs”
– Ryan Reynolds, “Deadpool”