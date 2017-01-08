4 Killed, Others Wounded After Truck Rams Group Of Soldiers In Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (CBSNewYork/AP) — Israeli police say a truck has rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem.

Security camera footage of a truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem that killed four Israelis and wounded several others shows the vehicle barreling into a crowd of soldiers gathered next to a bus.

The soldiers are located well off the road. After smashing through the crowd at a high speed, the vehicle quickly backs up, apparently to run over more people. An instructor who was escorting the soldiers told Israeli media that he shot and killed the driver before anyone else was hurt. Other soldiers also opened fire, he said.

Israel’s rescue service MDA says at least 15 soldiers have been wounded, including two critically.

The victims — three women and a man — were in their 20s, CBS2 reported. Police say 10 bodies were trapped under the truck.

Israel’s prime minister says the Palestinian attacker involved in the attack was a supporter of the Islamic State extremist group.

Speaking at the scene of the attack, Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacker has been identified and “according to all the signs he was a supporter of the Islamic State.”

Police say the driver of the truck came from an predominately Arab neighborhood in Jerusalem. The Palestinian Hamas group is praising the attack, but has not claimed responsibility, CBS2 reported.

He says there “definitely could be a connection” between Sunday’s attack, which killed four Israeli soldiers, and recent attacks in France and Germany.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also released a statement on the incident Sunday morning:

“I am deeply saddened and outraged at the terror attack earlier today in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of four and injured many more. In times of crisis, friends stand shoulder to shoulder with each other. Our thoughts are with the people of Israel today and we pray for those lost and injured and their families.”

In times of crisis, friends stand with each other. Our thoughts are with the people of Israel today, and we pray for those lost and injured. pic.twitter.com/FXwuvQj2PY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 8, 2017

Netanyahu says Israel has blockaded Jabel Mukaber, the east Jerusalem neighborhood where the truck driver lived, and is planning other measures to prevent similar attacks.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.

Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it’s the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation.

