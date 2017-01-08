16th Annual No Pants Subway Ride Kicks Off In New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No pants? No problem.
Some straphangers will be riding pant-less today, as the 16th annual “No Pants Subway Ride” kicks off across New York City.
The pants-less participants will meet at different locations throughout Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan and will disperse throughout the subway system in groups.
Anyone is allowed to participate, and are encouraged to keep it clean.
Group organizers say the goal of the event is to make people laugh — not to offend.
