System-Wide Underground MTA Wi-Fi, Cell Service To Start Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cellphone and wi-fi coverage for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available across underground subway stations as of Monday, a year ahead of schedule.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Thursday the early delivery on the services by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority comes in response to Cuomo’s directive at the beginning of last year to accelerate the project.

“By bringing wi-fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation,” Cuomo said in a news release. “This will better connect New Yorkers who are on-the-go and build on our vision to reimagine the country’s busiest transportation network for the future. I thank all of our partners.”

At the Borough Hall subway station, David Kramer tells 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria he’s doubtful it will be reliable.

“It’s going to be inconsistent I think,” he said. “It always is.”

Besides, he added, New York City is still behind the times.

“I’ve been in other cities like Paris, you can use your internet access anywhere on the trains, but not in New York,” he said.

Subway riders still won’t have cell service or wi-fi between stations, but commuter Joel Dooling is grateful anyway.

“It’s limited, but it’s better than nothing,” he said.

Added MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast Thursday, “Connectivity is a big deal for our customers, and we’re thrilled to be delivering these vital services so far ahead of schedule.”

The connectivity upgrade comes shortly after the opening of three stops on the new Second Avenue Subway extension of the Q Train on the Upper East Side.

