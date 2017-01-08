Three Dead After Reportedly Stolen Car Crashes Into Nassau County Pond

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A reportedly stolen vehicle crashed into a Long Island pond Sunday afternoon, killing all three occupants.
Authorities say the vehicle — a 2010 Honda sedan — was heading eastbound on the Northern State Parkway when it passed a New York State trooper with a license plate reader near exit 25 just before 6:00 p.m.
The license plate reader got a hit that the vehicle was stolen on January 6th in Hempstead, according to New York State Police Major David Candelaria.
The trooper started to follow the vehicle but did not activate his lights. He instead called for backup from local authorities, according to Candelaria.
The vehicle allegedly exited the highway and accelerated to a high speed before crashing through a fence on Searingtown Road and landing in a pond.
The Albertson Fire Department and Nassau County Police Department responded to the scene and retrieved the submerged vehicle from the water. One of the occupants was pronounced on the scene and the remaining two died at a nearby hospital, according to Candelaria.
Authorities maintain the vehicle was not being chased when it crashed into the pond.
“It was not a chase, by definition it was not a chase,” Candelaria said in a press conference Sunday evening. “He did not have his lights on, siren. He was not chasing them. He was waiting for backup.”
It’s not clear at this time whether or not road conditions played a role in the accident, which remains under investigation.