WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Completes Hail Mary Against Giants To End First Half

The final game of Wild Card weekend between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants was largely a defensive struggle in the first half. The Giants defense was particularly stout, forcing the Packers to punt on each of their first five drives, but the offense was unable to capitalize putting just a couple field goals on the board.

Then, Aaron Rodgers started to produce some of his scrambling magic. It first showed up on a short touchdown pass to Davante Adams to give the Pack a 7-6 lead with 2:20 to go in the half. Then, after the Giants were forced into a three and out, the Packers got the ball back with 1:38 left at their own 20. Rodgers methodically moved the team to the Giants 42, but then the G-Men seemed to stiffen forcing a fourth down and two with just six seconds left.

Outside of field goal range, that meant that the Packers had to try a Hail Mary. Unfortunately for the Giants, Rodgers is pretty proficient at producing points on that desperation play. He did it once again to end the half and give the Packers a 14-6 halftime lead.

Rodgers has a history of producing memorable Hail Mary plays, and a few of his past victims expressed their sympathies for the Giants defense on Twitter.

Seen that before. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 8, 2017

Making the play more interesting is the fact that the last time these two teams met in the playoffs, it was the Giants who completed a Hail Mary at the end of the first half. In the exact same end zone.