WATCH: Eli Manning Perfect Pass To Tavarres King For TD

Ryan Mayer

The Giants were reeling at halftime in their match-up with the Packers after Green Bay scored 14 points in the final 3:45 of the half to take a 14-6 lead. With the Packers getting the ball back to start the second half, things looked bleak as Green Bay would have an opportunity for three unanswered scores.

However, the Giants defense rebounded and forced a punt on the Packers first possession of the second half. Then, they stuffed Green Bay on consecutive third and fourth down and one attempts from the Green Bay 40 to give the offense great field position and an opportunity to cut into the lead. Quarterback Eli Manning wasted no time in doing just that.

After a Paul Perkins run on first down went for no gain, Manning took matters into his own hands and laid a perfect deep ball on wide receiver Tavarres King for a 41-yard touchdown.

The score cut the lead to 14-13 after the extra point was added by kicker Robbie Gould.