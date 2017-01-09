1/9 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning everybody, and BRRR! It’s a frigid start to the day with single digits and low teens for all, with chills near 0 for some! Expect a few passing clouds through the day, and we’ll only warm up to the mid 20s. Thankfully, winds won’t be as strong, but there will be a chill in the air.
Clouds move in tonight and into tomorrow morning ahead of our next storm system. We’ll be much warmer with a high in the upper 30s, but we could still see some wintry precip before a change to rain. Expect the best bet for any frozen stuff north & west.
Wednesday will be much warmer with temps in the low & mid 50s along with passing rain.
Stay tuned for the latest, and keep warm!