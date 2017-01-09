Super: Black Puppet Found ‘Hanging’ At NJ High School A ‘Troubling Incident’

CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Officials are investigating after a black puppet was found hanging by its neck in a room where a northern New Jersey high school’s girls’ basketball team was changing before a game.
Players from Plainfield High School discovered the puppet hanging from its neck by a string in the room they were provided at Arthur L. Johnson High School before they squared off against the Clark school on Saturday. A basketball was also tied to the string.
Some students found the hanging puppet to be a disturbing reminder of a lynching, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.
Officials said the students were changing in a room where puppetry is taught, raising questions on whether or not the puppet was an intentional act of racial intimidation — or just a misunderstanding.
Superintendent Anna Belin-Pyles says the Plainfield Public School District doesn’t condone any acts of intolerance and she considers the “troubling incident” a serious matter.
Clark Public Schools officials have promised to look into the incident. Belin-Pyles says Plainfield officials will help investigate the facts and present their own findings.
