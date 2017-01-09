Boomer & Carton: Giants Got What They Deserved

January 9, 2017 6:00 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig got thing started Monday morning with the Giants, hours after Big Blue’s season-ending 38-13 playoff loss in Green Bay.

The Giants failed to take advantage of scoring opportunities early, and that allowed Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers time to find his way through some struggles. The veteran quarterback eventually woke up and then took over late in the second quarter, as the Packers went on to win going away.

The guys reflected on the disappointing defeat, not mincing words on what they saw.

Have a listen.

