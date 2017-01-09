Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 9, 2017

Monday morning was a tough one for Giants fans. Here’s to hoping Jerry Recco’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” provided a welcomed escape for legions of depressed Big Blue followers.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys provided plenty of talk on the Giants’ disappointing effort against the Packers. They discussed Odell Beckham, Jr.’s problem with drops and Aaron Rodgers’ unquestioned greatness.
In addition to all of that, we heard about the rest of Wild Card Weekend, the risks of going shirtless in freezing temperatures, the difference between Al and Jerry’s moms, keeping it “high and tight,” Craig’s lack of heat, Boomer’s five-hour physical, and much more.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
