NYPD: Man Seen On Video Wanted For Questioning In Shooting Death Of Bronx Mom

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of man who they say is wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a mother of four in the Bronx.
Police said the video shows the man fleeing from the scene of the shooting, which happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday on Boston Road.
The shooting stemmed from an argument between two men that turned violent, according to police. Cindy Diaz, 48, was walking home from a convenience store with food for her children when police said she was caught in the crossfire.
Diaz was hit by a bullet in her torso and arm. She was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Another man involved in the altercation was also injured, police said.
Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.