Cellphone, Wi-Fi Coverage Goes Live At All Underground Subway Stations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Cellphone and Wi-Fi coverage is now being provided for commuters at all underground subway stations across the city, one year ahead of schedule.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced that service for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless customers will be available beginning Monday.
“By bringing Wi-Fi and cell service underground ahead of schedule, we are reimagining our subway stations to meet the needs of the next generation,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I thank all of our partners.”
Early delivery of the service was spurred by Cuomo’s call to accelerate the project and modernize the Metropolitan Transportation Authority at the beginning of last year.
MTA Chairman Tom Prendergast says he knows connectivity is a big issue for customers and the transit agency is “thrilled” to launch the vital services so far ahead of schedule.
Transit Wireless invested more than $300 million in the project, which comes at no cost to commuters and taxpayers.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)