De Blasio Says He Does Not See Hillary Clinton Running For Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday put the kibosh on any rumor that Hillary Clinton might be running for mayor.

Of reports that Clinton is now considering a run for the job he now holds, de Blasio made it evident he is and not and was never worried about it.

“One of her top lieutenants, who I know very well, Neera Tanden, made very clear on Sunday, that Secretary Clinton does not intend to run for anything else again,” de Blasio said. “To me, that puts the whole thing to bed.”

De Blasio said after hearing reports suggesting that Clinton could run for mayor, he did not reach out to her. But as WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, de Blasio said it made total sense that the 2016 presidential contest was her last campaign.

Buzz has mounted over the past week about the possibility of a Clinton mayoral run.

Bradley Tusk, who ran Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s 2008 third-term mayoral campaign, has been actively looking for a candidate to oppose de Blasio. He did a mayoral poll that included Clinton.

“She won the five boroughs in the election in a landslide, and I think that she would – she wouldn’t even have to run ads or do anything else; purely be on the ballot,” Tusk told CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer last week.

One person told Kramer that team Clinton “can’t start commenting on every little piece of gossip,” and another said, “It’s hers for the taking.”