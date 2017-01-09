Live Now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Delivers State Of The State Address | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bronx Debit Card Bandits Rack Up $1,500 In Unauthorized Purchases, Police Say

January 9, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying two men they say used a stolen debit card to rack up $1,500 in purchases.

Police say the victim realized she was missing her debit card about two days after the thieves started making purchases with it.

The shopping spree took place at various locations throughout the Bronx from Dec. 7-9, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website.

All calls are kept confidential.

