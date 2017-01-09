Bronx Debit Card Bandits Rack Up $1,500 In Unauthorized Purchases, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help identifying two men they say used a stolen debit card to rack up $1,500 in purchases.
Police say the victim realized she was missing her debit card about two days after the thieves started making purchases with it.
The shopping spree took place at various locations throughout the Bronx from Dec. 7-9, police said.
