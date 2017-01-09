Derrick Rose A No-Show In Monday’s Knicks Game

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Knicks started Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans without point guard Derrick Rose, who was not with the team for unspecified reasons.

Coach Jeff Hornacek never mentioned that Rose wouldn’t play before the game, but Brandon Jennings started at the point and the Knicks said only that Rose was not with the team.

Hornacek on Derrick Rose: "Right now we don't have enough information to give you anything." #NYKvsNOP #Knicks — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 10, 2017

The Knicks’ situation went from bad to worse when Carmelo Anthony picked up consecutive technical fouls in the third quarter to earn his third ejection of the season.

But the story of the game was Rose’s mysterious no-show. After the game, head coach Jeff Hornacek said the team didn’t have enough information to comment on Rose’s whereabouts.

“Everything will become clear later on,” Hornacek said. “We want to respect whatever he’s going through and we’re just not going to comment about it.”

Joakim Noah said he had spoken to Rose, his longtime teammate in Chicago, after the game. He wouldn’t discuss the conversation other than to say Rose was OK.

“Obviously, Derrick’s one of our better players and when he’s not here it’s tough, but just happy that everything is OK with him,” Noah said.

League sources told The Vertical that the point guard’s disappearance came as a surprise to the Knicks, who have lost eight of their last nine games and will head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers Wednesday night.

It is not clear whether or not Rose will be with the team.

