Driver Hurt After 50-Pound Dumbbell Smashes Into SUV Windshield On New Jersey Turnpike

January 9, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey Turnpike

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 75-year-old man was seriously hurt when a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of his sport utility vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes in Oldmans Township.

The driver lost control and crashed into the woods after the weight smashed through the window, CBS Philadelphia reported.

The driver was flown to a hospital. His condition is not known.

A woman who was also in the vehicle was not hurt, police said.

State troopers are trying to determine where the dumbbell came from.

