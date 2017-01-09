Elderly Man Killed In Williamsburg Hit-And-Run Crash

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 85-year-old man was struck and killed by a box truck in Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Raphael Nieves — known as Rafi — was crossing Grand Street near Lorimer Street towards a building he owned when he was knocked down and run over around 1:00 p.m. The driver of the box truck didn’t stop, according to police.

Nieves was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Roman Ruez runs a hair salon in the Williamsburg building Nieves owned. He tells 1010 WINS’ Al Jones that Rafi was like more than a landlord — he was his friend.

“He was in the building for a long time,” he said. “He was a good friend for everybody. Everybody loved him.”

Nieves’s family tells CBS2 the victim was a military veteran. He leaves behind a daughter, a son, and five grandchildren.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle that fled the scene.

