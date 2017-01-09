LISTEN: Eli Manning Says Giants’ Loss To Packers ‘Hard To Swallow’

NEW YORK (WFAN) — If there was a theme to Eli Manning’s weekly interview with Mike Francesa on Monday, it was that the Giants’ wild-card loss to the Packers was difficult to accept considering how well Big Blue played early in the contest.

“It’s just disappointing because (I) just felt we had some opportunities, especially early on, to jump on them and get a lead,” the quarterback said of Sunday’s 38-13 loss.

“It was just one of those days where, hey, early on things were going well — we had good rhythm, we were getting good protection and had good play calling and good execution, guys were getting open — and we just didn’t finish some plays,” Manning said. “So that’s kind of what makes this one hard to swallow.”



At one point in the second quarter, the Giants led in total offense 194 yards to 7, but only led on the scoreboard 6-0. Green Bay then scored two touchdowns, including one on a “Hail Mary” pass, in the final 2:20 of the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead.

“That was tough to be down after playing pretty good football in the first half,” Manning said.

