CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Barbershop Owner Believes Gold Chain Prompted Violent Robbery

January 9, 2017 6:19 PM
Filed Under: Emily Smith, flatbush, Nostrand Ave, Nostrand Legends Barbershop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn barbershop owner managed to fight off two armed criminals last week.

On Monday, the man explained to CBS2’s Emily Smith why he believes his shop became a target.

Surveillance video shows the two armed thieves beating the brave man as he fought back.

Police said a man in a black hooded sweatshirt, and a man in a green hooded jacket went in looking for valuables.

For security reasons, the barber didn’t want to show his identity, but told CBS2 the encounter may have had something to do with a thick gold chain that was around his neck.

He said the man in the black sweatshirt had a silver handgun pointed at him, while the man in the green tried to yank the chain off of his neck.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday at Nostrand Legends Barbershop on Nostrand Ave in Flatbush.

“The firearm could have gone off. Everyone could have been hit. I praise god everyone was unharmed,” he said.

Police said while the one perp tried to fight off the barber, the other told customers to go to the back of the store, and they did.

Ultimately, the barber fought back. He said he punched the perpetrator in green right in the face, finally a customer escaped and the melee ended.

“They ran out of the barbershop,” the man said.

The owner of the shop said he thinks the perpetrators were amateurs looking to make some quick cash. He said he’ll never wear his gold chain again, in hopes of avoiding another brazen confrontation.

Police have asked for help in identifying the suspects. They are believed to be between the ages of 20 and 25.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia