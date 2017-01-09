CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Reports: Jaguars Hire Coughlin As VP, Marrone As Head Coach

January 9, 2017 5:17 PM
Filed Under: Jacksonville Jaguars, Tom Coughlin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Tom Coughlin didn’t land the Jaguars’ head coaching job, but he is returning to his former team.

Jacksonville has hired Coughlin as its executive vice president of football operations, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Jaguars also have reportedly hired Doug Marrone as their head coach, a position for which Coughlin interviewed.

Coughlin coached the expansion Jaguars from 1995-2002, leading the team to the AFC championship game in just its second season. He then spent 2004-15 with the Giants, where he won two Super Bowls.

He resigned after the 2015 season, the franchise’s third straight losing campaign and fourth consecutive year without a playoff appearance.

In 20 NFL seasons, Coughlin has a record of 170-150. He ranks 14th all-time in the NFL in wins.

Coughlin has spent this season as the NFL’s senior adviser to football operations, but the 70-year-old has said repeatedly he hoped to coach again. He interviewed last season for the Philadelphia Eagles’ and San Francisco 49ers’ head coaching vacancies.

A Bronx native, Marrone, 52, spent most of the past two seasons as the Jaguars’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach. He took over as interim head coach for the final two games after head coach Gus Bradley was fired.

Marrone was the Buffalo Bills’ head coach from 2013-14. He went 6-10 his first season and 9-7 his second before opting out of his contract.

Marrone coincidentally interviewed to replace Coughlin with the Giants after last season.

The Jaguars also gave general manager Dave Caldwell a two-year contract extension, the Associated Press reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia