Jewish Community Centers Targeted With Bomb Threats Across The East Coast

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Authorities say bomb threats have targeted Jewish community centers in several states, including Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Maryland and Delaware.
Police said Monday that no explosives were found after bomb threats were received at the Miami Beach Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Community Alliance of Jacksonville. At other locations, buildings were evacuated and authorities investigated.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue evacuated the Alper Jewish Community Center, which had about 450 children and 70 adults in it at the time. The bomb threat came via a phone call, CBS Miami reported.
Last week, bomb threats targeted two Jewish centers in central Florida and two Jewish preschools in Tampa. Authorities said no explosives were found.
