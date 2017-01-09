Paris Police: 16 Arrested Over Kim Kardashian West Jewelry Heist

January 9, 2017 6:51 AM
PARIS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

According to reports, the suspects were linked by DNA evidence found inside the apartment.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

