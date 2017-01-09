Police Say Trooper Not Chasing Stolen Car At Time Of Deadly LI Crash

ALBERTSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway Monday in Nassau County after New York State Police say a stolen car plunged into a pond, killing three people inside.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday in Albertson.

Police say the car, believed to be stolen, was traveling on the Northern State Parkway when it was spotted by a state trooper in a marked car who had read the license plate and called for back up.

Officials say the officer did not indicate he was ready to pull the vehicle over, never turning on his lights or sirens.

“I believe at some point they were aware that there was a marked state police vehicle behind him, because the trooper actually did indicate on his radio to communications, ‘I think they are aware I’m behind them’ and that’s when they accelerated,” New York State Police Major David Candelaria said.

Investigators say in an effort to get away, the driver crashed through a fence on Searingtown Road, landing in the pond, killing him and two passengers inside.

“Nobody survived the crash,” Candelaria said.

One of the occupants was pronounced dead on the scene and the remaining two died at a nearby hospital, according to Candelaria.

It’s not clear whether or not road conditions played a role in the crash, but authorities maintain the vehicle was not being chased.

“It was not a chase. By definition, it was not a chase,” Candelaria said. “He was not chasing them. He was waiting for backup.”

The names of the victims have not been released.