LISTEN: Mike Francesa Rips Odell Beckham Jr. After Giants Playoff Loss

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mike Francesa found a lot of faults in the Giants’ wild-card loss to the Packers, but he saved his harshest criticism Monday for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham caught just four passes for 28 yards in the 38-13 defeat Sunday. He dropped three balls, including one in the end zone.

“When does he start to get criticized … for the drops that are so consistent and are way too frequent for a player of that magnitude?” Francesa said at the start of his WFAN show. “He had more drops yesterday than you should have in a year. He had more drops yesterday than some great receivers I saw have in a lifetime.”

The poor performance came six days after Beckham and other Giants wide receivers spent their day off clubbing and boating in Miami. Beckham then called more attention to himself when he and several teammates participated shirtless in pregame warmups at Lambeau Field, where the wind chill hovered just above zero degrees.



“I don’t care where he went during the week,” Francesa said. “I’m not going to revisit the boat because it’s just part of the immaturity that has him out on the field with no shirt on before the game, like he’s proving some point to somebody. Nobody cares if you wear sleeves. Catch the ball. Nobody cares if he’s out there with no shirt on. Catch the ball. Nobody cares that you can make one-handed catches. Try making two-handed catches! Catch the ball. Grow up.”

Francesa said he hopes someone in the Giants organization forces Beckham to grow up before the team is left wondering why the receiver never reached his full potential, much like what happened with former tight end Jeremy Shockey.

“To me, all the things, the celebrity, the one-hand catch — listen, he has been given stuff that you only used to get from winning, and that’s the system upside down,” Francesa said. “Now you become a star by basically outrageous behavior and doing something outrageous, like making a one-hand catch when basically you drop every fourth ball. I’d rather a guy who doesn’t make one-handed catches, but doesn’t ever have a problem making two-handed catches.”

