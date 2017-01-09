Cosmos Announce They’ll Return To NASL In 2017

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Cosmos are still kicking.

After it appeared the storied soccer franchise, which was rebooted in 2013, was in jeopardy of folding — or at the very least of having to take a year off — the Cosmos have announced they will return to play in the North American Soccer League in 2017. The move comes after the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted Friday to give the NASL provisional Division II status.

The team is expected to have a new owner. Newsday reported Saturday that cable company magnate Rocco B. Commisso is finalizing a deal to acquire a majority share from Sela Sport and Cosmos chairman Seamus O’Brien.

But there is still much uncertainty facing the franchise as it prepares to open the season in April.

The Cosmos, who have won three NASL championships in four years, will no longer play at Hofstra University’s Shuart Stadium and are looking for a new home. They have reportedly been negotiating to play at MCU Park on Coney Island, the home of the Brooklyn Cyclones Class A baseball team.

Also, when their future was uncertain following last season, the Cosmos released all of their players. Six players, including 2016 league MVP Juan Arango, have since signed with new clubs.

“We have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time including signing players and rebuilding our roster,” Cosmos Chief Operating Officer Erik Stover said in a statement. “That work begins in earnest now. We will have more information about the club and our year ahead in the coming days.”

The U.S. Soccer board also granted Division II provisional status to the United Soccer League for 2017.