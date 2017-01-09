Giants Allegedly Trash Airplane On Way Home From Green Bay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Maybe they just prefer boats?

The frustrated New York Giants reportedly trashed the plane they took home from Green Bay early Monday morning, delaying passengers on the following flight for more than three hours as workers cleaned the mess.

Mark Kropf, of Brooklyn, told the New York Post that he was waiting at Newark Liberty Airport for his London-bound flight when the pilot asked for the passengers’ patience and “shared where the plane came from and that the plane needed extra help repairing and cleaning the interior.”

LISTEN: Mike Francesa Rips Odell Beckham Jr. After Giants Playoff Loss

Kropf said a gate agent told passengers the Giants destroyed the business class cabin and that he saw workers carrying countless seat cushions off the plane.

The @Giants wrecked the first class cabin of #United #UA934 causing a 2 hour delay to repair and clean. #thanks pic.twitter.com/aLcr0mHHNz — Mark Kropf (@MarkKropf) January 9, 2017

Kropf said that when he finally boarded he could still smell alcohol on the plane and found chewing tobacco, popcorn and other food crumbs on his seat.

The Giants were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday night when they lost to the Packers 38-13.

MORE: Jason Pierre-Paul Rules Out Signing 1-Year Deal With Giants

According to the website FlightAware, United Airlines Flight 2237 arrived in Newark at 2:42 a.m. The same Boeing 767-400 was scheduled to depart for Heathrow Airport at 8:30 a.m., but was delayed until 11:47 a.m.

Thanks @Giants for trashing this plane so badly it was delayed for 2hrs in a "clean up operation" which meant I didn't miss my connection! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7mvSPIoz9r — Sian Welby (@Sianwelby) January 9, 2017

A United spokeswoman declined to comment to the Post.

Before the Giants left Green Bay, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punched a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field. NFL security is investigating that incident.