Live Now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Delivers State Of The State Address | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

1/9 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

January 9, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather
By Justin Lewis 
Outside of some passing clouds this afternoon, it will be pretty quiet, but the main story will be the cold. It won’t be terribly windy today, but any light breeze will send wind chills into the teens! As for highs, they’ll only be in the mid 20s, so bundle up!
(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

Our temps will hold steady or fall off slightly tonight under partly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the mid and low 20s.
Tomorrow will start off cold and quiet, but into the afternoon hours, we’ll see snow north and west, with maybe even a little mixing around here. And it won’t accumulate to much, but reports of a dusting to an inch or so will be possible up there. Highs tomorrow will be nearly 15° warmer in the upper 30s.
(Credit: CBS2)

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow night we’ll see more coverage of the precipitation with some mixing N&W; it will then approach as plain rain around here. And it will be on and off through about daybreak on Wednesday, so early commuters may need an umbrella.
As for the remainder of the day on Wednesday, expect mainly quiet conditions with milder temperatures — about 50 degrees.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia