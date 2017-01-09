1/9 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis

Outside of some passing clouds this afternoon, it will be pretty quiet, but the main story will be the cold. It won’t be terribly windy today, but any light breeze will send wind chills into the teens! As for highs, they’ll only be in the mid 20s, so bundle up!

Our temps will hold steady or fall off slightly tonight under partly cloudy skies. Expect lows in the mid and low 20s.

Tomorrow will start off cold and quiet, but into the afternoon hours, we’ll see snow north and west, with maybe even a little mixing around here. And it won’t accumulate to much, but reports of a dusting to an inch or so will be possible up there. Highs tomorrow will be nearly 15° warmer in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow night we’ll see more coverage of the precipitation with some mixing N&W; it will then approach as plain rain around here. And it will be on and off through about daybreak on Wednesday, so early commuters may need an umbrella.

As for the remainder of the day on Wednesday, expect mainly quiet conditions with milder temperatures — about 50 degrees.