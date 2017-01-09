NYPD Captain Apologizes For Insensitive Rape Comments

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn NYPD Captain has issued an apology for comments he made at a Community Council meeting last week.

As first reported on the website DNAinfo last week, Peter Rose — Commander of the 94th Precinct in Greenpoint — drew unwanted attention for suggesting that some rapes were not as deserving of police attention as others.

As DNAinfo reported, there had been a 62-percent jump in sex attacks reported in the 94th Precinct over the last year. But out of the 13 reported rapes in the neighborhood in 2016, only three of the investigations led to arrests. In response, Rose suggested to the website last week that “it becomes a balancing act for investigators.”

“It’s not a trend we’re too worried about because out of 13 [sex attacks], only two were true stranger rapes,” he added.

In a 94th Precinct Community Council meeting on Jan. 4, Rose attempted to clarify his remarks, saying “They’re not total abomination rapes where strangers are being dragged off the street.”

New York City Public Advocate Letitia James firmly denounced the remarks in a statement last week. “Rape is a heinous and brutal crime that should be treated as such, regardless of whether the perpetrator is a stranger or known by the victim,” she said. “I am extremely disturbed and concerned by the comments suggesting that stranger rapes are the ‘troubling ones’.”

In a statement released last Friday, the NYPD tried to distance themselves from Rose’s comments.

“Captain Rose’s comments did not properly explain the complexity of issues involved with investigating rape complaints,” the statement read. “Every report of rape is thoroughly investigated by specially trailed detectives in the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit. All complaints of rape and other types of sexual crimes are taken seriously whether they are buy domestic partners, acquaintances, or strangers.”

My sincerest apologies for the comments I've made. pic.twitter.com/TL4yC8JChq — NYPD 94th Precinct (@NYPD94Pct) January 9, 2017

Capt. Rose released an apology through the 94th Precinct Twitter page Monday afternoon.

“I deeply regret the statements I made last week about rape,” he said. “I failed to communicate how I respond to reports of rape, and the actions of the Department as a whole takes. My comments were not meant to minimize the seriousness of sexual assault.

He emphasized that every report of rape, “whether it is perpetrated by a stranger or someone known to them, is fully investigated.”

It is unclear whether or not Capt. Rose will face any disciplinary action as a result of his comments.