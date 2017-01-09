NFL Investigating After Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Punches Hole In Lambeau Field Wall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBSNewYork) — Stadiums might want to start charging the Giants a security deposit.

After Sunday’s wild-card loss to the Packers, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly punched a hole in a wall at Lambeau Field. According to ESPN, the incident happened just outside the grounds crew’s locker room, which is located near the interview room where Beckham had just spoken to reporters.

Odell Beckham was banging head against locker room door, per Sal Pal. Also believed to have punched this hole in pic.twitter.com/dOpRJyremD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 9, 2017

The Pro Bowl wideout was also seen banging his head against a door near the Giants’ locker room, according to the report.

NFL security is investigating the hole in the wall. A Giants spokesman told ESPN the team is aware of the incident but is not commenting further.

Beckham caught just four passes for 28 yards in the 38-13 loss. He dropped two balls, including one in the end zone.

“These are the learning experiences, as tough as they are,” Beckham said after the game. “This is what you stand on and grow from. It sucks. There is no way to put it. It sucks. It is a horrible feeling.”

Beckham dismissed any notion that the wide receivers’ getaway to Miami last week played a role in his performance.

“There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed,” Beckham said. “There’s just nothing in the world. That’s not realistic.”

The postgame incident was reminiscent to Beckham’s behavior following the Giants’ Dec. 22 loss at Philadelphia, when he repeatedly banged his head into a metal rolling door in a tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field while grunting in frustration.

Beckham is certainly no stranger to losing his cool.

He was suspended for one game last season after he drew three personal fouls against Josh Norman and the Carolina Panthers.

And during the Giants’ Sept. 25 loss to Washington this year, Beckham was seen crying on the sideline and striking a kicking net with his helmet.