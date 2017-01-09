Sources: Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Brownsville After Driver Has Medical Episode

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday afternoon.
Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling westbound on Linden Boulevard around 6:00 p.m. when it struck five parked cars. The vehicle then hit the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 40-year-old driver appeared to have suffered a medical episode before the crash, according to sources. He remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital for observation.
According to police, the 43-year-old victim had the right-of-way when he was struck.