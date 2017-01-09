Sources: Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Brownsville After Driver Has Medical Episode

January 9, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, Brownsville, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn Monday afternoon.

Police say a Nissan Pathfinder was traveling westbound on Linden Boulevard around 6:00 p.m. when it struck five parked cars. The vehicle then hit the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old driver appeared to have suffered a medical episode before the crash, according to sources. He remained at the scene and was transported to the hospital for observation.

According to police, the 43-year-old victim had the right-of-way when he was struck.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia