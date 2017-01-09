CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Some Taxpayers Skeptical About Grants Meant To ‘Revitalize’ Suffolk County Downtowns

January 9, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: Jennifer McLogan, Kings Park, smithtown, Steve Bellon, Suffolk County

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The money came out of the blue — hundreds of thousands of dollars were earmarked to revitalize the main street of a Long Island town.

Leaders said they don’t want to be ingrates, it’s just that they never asked for the funding.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, taxpayers have questions.

Supervisor Patrick Vecchio said Smithtown is baffled by its good fortune, which came in the form of a $200,000 windfall that landed in the lap of one of its hamlets; Kings Park.

“We were not aware of it. We never requested the money,” he said.

The grant is part of a $7.5-million county-wide economic stimulus package proposed by the county executive and passed by the legislature.

“The top priority of the country from an economic development perspective is to get young people moving into our region, which means we need vibrant downtowns,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Legislator Rob Trotta who represents Kings Park told CBS2 by phone that it’s a waste of money in a time of severe austerity.

“I think the county executive is hiding his head in the sand with the severe financial problems we are having,” Trotta said. “In a perfect world I’d love to do this, but we are flat, busted broke.”

Suffolk county residents also had questions about the best use of their tax dollars.

“The word ‘revitalize’ covers a lot. Does that mean hire somebody’s brother-in-law or other relatives?” one taxpayer asked.

Kings Park Civic Association leaders said they welcome the funding to study future parking and economic plans. Their downtown is struggling with a high vacancy rate, and needs major changes to attract new business.

“The county has been committed to helping us revitalize Kings Park,’ Linda Henninger said. “And the fact they put their money where their mouth is — something government doesn’t always do — is refreshing for us.”

Requested or not, the civic association is thrilled with news of the grant.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia