Marble-Throwing Vandals Destroy Windows On 28 Businesses, Cars In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find out who drove through the Bronx, throwing marbles and shattering windows at more than two dozen storefronts and vehicles throughout the borough.

Twenty-eight incidents were reported between 7:15 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.

An Applebee’s on Hutchinson River Parkway and a McDonald’s on Westchester Avenue were among the businesses that were targeted.

#NYPD looking for vandals in white car who somehow fired #marbles at at least 28 windows/doors in the #Bronx last night. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/3KwgIIvVFW — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) January 9, 2017

An MTA bus on East Tremont Avenue and Latting Street, and a parked car on Southern Boulevard and East 183rd Street were also hit.

Thick glass shattered at #Bronx delis, restaurants, shops in vandalism spree last night. Cops found #marbles at the crime scenes. #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/rzQ5iqdqeB — Sonia Rincón (@SoniaRincon) January 9, 2017

The NYPD has released a picture of a white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows that was involved in the 28 incidents.

WANTED: Suspects in white 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows for breaking store windows with marbles in the Bronx. Call #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/GNF4pokZck — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 9, 2017

